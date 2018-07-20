Trio on run after man dumped on roadside

Three suspects are still on the run. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast

Three suspects are still on the run. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast

THREE men remain on the run after another man was found on the side of a Gold Coast road with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The 46-year-old man was discovered by police on the side of Helensvale Road in Helensvale on Thursday afternoon with a "significant" wound to his lower right leg.

After receiving treatment from paramedics, the man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Within hours of his discovery police announced they were seeking three men in a gold or silver hatchback.

Emergency crews at the scene at Helensvale. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said all four men know each other and its understood the shooting was a targeted attack.

"We have no information to believe that these males are a danger to any other member of the public," Det Insp Thompson said.

"We believe that the males involved in this are all known to each other and this isn't a random act."

Whether the man was shot at the scene or somewhere else before being dumped is unclear but police say the group of men and the car involved were at Runaway Bay Shopping Centre on Lae Drive earlier in the day.

The man was dumped near one of the Gold Coast's biggest state high schools and students were on their way home when the crime scene was established.

The school itself used social media to warn parents of delays due to road closures while patrons and owners at a shopping centre near the scene knew nothing of the shooting until police arrived.

"The biggest thing we can ask for at the moment is the public's assistance," Det Insp Thompson said.