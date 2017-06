POLICE are on the look out for two males and a woman who reportedly have run from a shop with $1200 of goods.

Reports indicate the woman is large in size and had blonde hair. She is believed to be with two caucasian males wearing hoodies and sunglasses - one has a mohawk.

It is believed the group have run to a gold Ford Falcon sedan with the stolen items.

Reports indicate the trio stole $1200 of goods from Repco.

Last seen heading in a northerly direction along Yaamba Rd.