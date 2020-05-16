Menu
Three major contractors short-listed for joint Australian-Singapore military training facility
Trio vie for $800m local defence project

Caitlan Charles
CAITLAN CHARLES
16th May 2020 7:35 AM
THE Federal Government has short-listed three major contractors for the Australian-Singapore Military Training Initiative facility in North Queensland.

CPB Contractors, Laing O'Rourke Australia Constructions and Lendlease Building will all be considered for the $800 million contract near Greenvale.

Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds said $2.25 billion would be invested in the development and enhancement of training areas to meet the future needs of the Australian Defence Force and Singapore Armed Forced.

"Singapore is a close defence partner with a shared commitment to regional stability," Ms Reynolds said.

"This Government is committed to maximising economic benefits for communities and enhancing opportunities for local industry in North Queensland across the life of the ASMTI."

Herbert MP Phillip Thompson said Townsville businesses would be able to capitalise on the investment. "This news has come at a good time as the local economy recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said it was a priority to deliver maximum benefits for the region.

"The (contractors) will be required to have a local industry capability plan, which details its approach to continually engage with local industry throughout the project and maximise opportunities in the local region," Ms Price said.

"Like the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, the plan will ensure local businesses can take advantage of the economic benefits arising from what is an enormous investment in the Queensland economy."

Townsville-based Senator Susan McDonald said the ASMTI had already delivered significant economic benefits for Queensland.

"Fifteen businesses based in the Rockhampton and Livingstone shire regions have already shared more than $35 million of work," she said.

Originally published as Trio vie for $800m local defence project

