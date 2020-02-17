Trip In A Van becomes a never-ending roadtrip for Aussie family

Jack Lorrimer, 7, jumps from dinghy into the ocean during a cruise of the Whitsundays in 2019. Pictured with siblings Billy, 6, and Charli, 4 and mum, Bec. They Lorrimer family have become one of Australia's most popular travelling families on Instagram for their blogging adventures @tripinavan.

Sand still swirls in the foot well of the car, dusting stiff leather shoes like flour on bread. T-shirt tans are fading like summer’s long, evening fairy-floss skies.

Hair of spun toffee set by the magic elixir of salt air is suddenly tamed with gel and pins of pageant proportions. These are the remnants of the summer holidays. A bittersweet welcome to a new year as a cacophony of chatter fills corridors like brake lights on bitumen.

At the sound of the school bell, routine resumes. There are lunches to be made, uniforms to be ironed and alarms to be set.

A ceremonial sigh of relief for some mums and dads.

Justin and Bec Lorrimer have been travelling Australia in their caravan since their youngest child, Charli, was six months old.

But away from the traffic queues, in deserted caravan parks, is an assembly of overworked parents breaking away from the nine-to-five grind to embrace the nomadic lifestyle of a tin can.

No more KonMari origami, no more Insta-mum bento box competitions, no more wrangling book contact. These mums and dads have sold out of the “great Aussie dream” of two cars and a mortgage. And life is anything but grey.

Justin and Bec Lorrimer are among a growing number of parents catching up on missed milestones with their children while fuelling a big lap boom in Australian travel. Their barefoot odysseys fill feeds on Instagram and brands are noticing.

For four years, Justin, 37, and Bec, 35, along with their sons Jack, 7, and Billy, 6, and daughter Charli, 4, have “followed the sun” in their caravan.

What started as a self-funded year-long holiday in 2016 has become a never-ending roadtrip and lucrative career as they picked up sponsorships along the way.

They now earn an income filming destination itineraries for their YouTube channel and blogging at Trip In A Van.

“We set out to do a 12-month trip and it snowballed from there,” Bec says from their beachside camp on Stradbroke Island.

“We didn’t even own a camera when we left, we had just an iPhone. About a month in we bought a DSLR and started taking photos thanks to lots of YouTube tutorials.

“After about 10 months on the road we had a couple of brands come to us for content and we started working with a few companies, so we decided to keep travelling for a further year.

“After the second year we thought this could be our gig for the next few years.”

The Lorrimer family left for a 12-month caravanning holiday in 2016, which has since turned into a never-ending roadtrip as they picked up brand sponsorships along the way.

As they prepare for their fourth lap of Australia, Trip In A Van has racked up some 110,000 fans on Facebook and 68,000 followers on Instagram. They’ve even earned a television spot on Channel 31 in Melbourne and Channel 44 in Adelaide.

Throw in a couple of viral videos – a crocodile eating a cow in Kununurra and the time a kangaroo hopped aboard their caravan in Jervis Bay – and they’ve become one of Australia’s most popular travelling families.

The decision to vacuum seal their lives to the confines of a caravan was easy for the Lorrimers.

Justin, a heavy duty mechanic for 15 years, grew unhappy in a job he took on after he was made redundant at a coalmine. The overtime and shift work meant he was missing out on family time.

The couple always owned a camper trailer and dreamt of travelling Australia.

The family sold their home in Newcastle in December 2015. Justin quit his job and they bought a caravan. They banked a deposit for a new home from the profits of the sale for if and when they choose to stop travelling.

“We decided to bite the bullet just after our third baby was born and off we went. We hit the road and we have never looked back.”

The Lorrimers will embark on their fourth lap on Australia this year.

At last count, families (30 per cent) were in hot pursuit of grey nomads (32 per cent) when it came to nights spent caravanning and camping, according to the Caravan Industry Association of Australia. The average age of an Australian caravan or motorhome owner is 33, while caravans and campervans are the fastest growing vehicle type in Australia by registration for the past eight years. One in 13 households in Australia now own one.

When they are not chasing the next best campsite, swimming spot or meat pie (The Pinnacle Hotel near Mackay gets the latest nod), Bec and Justin are maintaining a semi-normal life for their kids, including toilet training, swimming lessons and homeschooling.

“We love the simplicity of it all, the freedom and bringing our kids up in this lifestyle – that’s probably been my favourite part,” Bec says.

“The lifestyle is easy going, it’s relaxing. We’re chasing the sun all of the time.”

And they say their kids are the beneficiaries.

“The pros definitely outweigh the cons,” Bec says.

“Four years is a long time on the road, but that’s really all they’ve known. We left when Charli was only six months old and the boys were two and three. I honestly don’t think we’ll see the benefits until they’re older.”

Bec says she doesn’t want to return to the nine-to-five grind when they decide to stop travelling.

The boys spend a few hours each morning completing their schoolwork through distance education provider Nepsode, who post all their materials to them.

The rest of their days are spent in nature’s classroom doing things most kids can only dream about.

“They’ve swum with turtles, rode their bikes around Uluru, made lots of campfires, done heaps of cliff jumping, caught stingrays, sea snakes and moray eels. They’ve cruised the Whitsundays, hiked to lots of waterfalls and remote swimming holes. We’ve been to some pretty remote places.”

Videos on their socials show Charli, their youngest, jumping from cliff edges into water. “They’re in the water everyday so they’ve become strong swimmers,” Bec says.

Their highlights of 2019 were traversing the coastline of Western Australia, swimming with whale sharks, snorkelling at Ningaloo and exploring Pender Bay on Dampier Peninsula and Etty Bay in Queensland.

Life on the road has helped Jack, Billy and Charli become confident swimmers.

The family swapped their wheels for water in 2019 when they toured the Whitsundays on a private yacht.

Bec says it surprises them the number of families living on the road.

“It seems to be quadrupling every year,” she says. “In 2016, when we started out, we didn’t see any families until we hit the Northern Territory. It’s become a bit of a trend now. Everyone is wanting to live the dream for a year and not wait until they’re grey nomads.”

Tourism Research Australia’s latest surveys revealed our caravan and camping economy reached record numbers in 2019, with national overnight domestic caravan and camping trips surpassing 13 million (rolling annual) in an 8 per cent increase from June 2018.

Young mid-lifers with no kids overtook the family demographic for the first time last year as the largest lifestyle group who took caravanning holidays. However, the most prominent age groups to hitch up the van by number of trips is the 30 to 54-year market (46 per cent of all trips) and grey nomad (non-working market) who accounted for 31 per cent of all nights spent in a caravan and camping. It also found that 90 per cent of visitor expenditure is in regional Australia.

Bec Lorrimer always dreamt to travel Australia and now she is living it with her family by her side.

The Lorrimers run off a budget of $1000 per week, which includes running costs, park fees, food, attractions and splurges.

“It’s definitely a life-changing experience that opens your eyes up to many things,” Bec says. “You learn that you don’t need a lot in life to make you happy.”

Like red dirt that sticks, so does the travel itch.

“Eventually, we plan to settle on the Sunshine Coast but who knows? We’re not very good at keeping plans,” says Bec, who is finishing her nursing degree on the road.

“It’s not something we’ve talked about stopping. While we’re making money, we’ll continue to do it.”

But one thing is certain.

“It’s changed the way we want to live and work. I don’t want to go back to the nine to five grind, I want the flexibility. To be honest it’s really daunting going back to a normal life. It scares me putting my kids into school.”

While the grass is greener analogy might make some want to buy some Birkenstocks and don an Akubra, Bec says she wouldn’t trade the confined chaos of a caravan for green sandwiches in the bottom of schoolbags.

“It’s made us closer and we have a really good bond between the five of us. It’s a good way to bring up our kids.”