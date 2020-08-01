TripAdvisor rates Rocky motel as one of Australia’s best

ROCKHAMPTON’S Korte’s Resort might be a small family owned business, but they are matching it with the best hotels in the country, being yet again named in the top 25 of TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.

TripAdvisor is the biggest travel review website in the world, wielding immense influential power the over millions of travellers who place trust in other’s ratings of hotels or tourist attractions.

Operations Manager Brad Korte was delighted and extremely grateful that their five-year-old Parkhurst business had secured an eighth placing for TripAdvisor’s 2020 award to go with their fifth placing in 2019 and twelfth place in 2020.

The TripAdrivor Travellers' Choice Awards have been released this morning. Korte's has been Awarded #8 hotel in all of Australia making it the 3rd year in a row that we are in the top 25. Posted by Korte's Resort on Thursday, 30 July 2020

He said it was a difficult award to secure given that they were constantly being judged by customer’s reviews of their stays.

By winning it, he said their hard work was paying off.

The secret to their success was the family’s “hands on” approach to hospitality and running the operation.

“Once people do stay with us, it’s almost like coming back to family when they do stay with us again,” he said.

Korte's Resort in Rockhampton

“We try and represent everything that’s quality, whether that’s a lovely meal or a lovely bed.

“The service is sleep, that’s what we sell. We went out and bought the best beds on the market so the process of someone coming in and getting a good night’s sleep and travelling the next day is extremely important to us.”

The property is always maintained to the highest standard and when it comes to customer service, their only is aim to better themselves.

Korte's Resort in Rockhampton

Mr Korte said 2020 had been a tough slog during the downturn created by COVID-19 pandemic, forced their 35 strong workforce to be downsized to ensure their business survived. While things were picking up and the staff had expanded to 20 employees, they still had a long way to go on the road to recovery.

Korte's Resort in Rockhampton

With the threat of another wave in the pandemic putting a dampener on any future plans, Mr Korte said they were focused on taking things one step at a time, looking after their customers and building good relationships.

To see the full list of TripAdvisor’s Top 25 rated hotels, visit here.

Korte's Resort in Rockhampton

Kortes Resort.

Korte's Resort in Rockhampton