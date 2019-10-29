Menu
CAUGHT: Windorah police intercepted the 41-year-old man in the white land cruiser last Friday and arrested him. AAP Image/Richard Walker
Crime

Triple car theft lands court date

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
25th Oct 2019 2:26 PM
A BARGARA man is set to face 13 charges in court next month after Windorah police caught him in an alleged stolen Landcruiser.

A Queensland police spokeswoman told the Western Times that the 41-year-old man had allegedly stolen a Mitsubishi Triton from Swan St, Jundah on October 18 around 4pm.

The same vehicle was seen driving the wrong way on Magpie Lane at 6pm by a member of the public who contacted police after hearing reports of a stolen vehicle in the area.

Before he could be intercepted by police, the man allegedly fled from the vehicle and stole a white Landcruiser from McCrossan St in Jundah at 6pm.

After spotting the Landcruiser heading to Windorah from Quilpie at 9pm, Windorah police intercepted the vehicle and arrested him.

Police also recovered the Mitsubishi Triton on Dickson St, Jundah with no major damage to the car.

The man had already been facing a prior car theft charges, as well as fraud.

On October 16, he had allegedly broken into a Mazda Tribute in Alloway, Bundaberg which he stole, alongside some property belonging to the female owner of the vehicle, including a credit card which he allegedly used to purchase illegal items.

The man has been charged with 13 offences, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three counts of car theft, stealing, fraud, dangerous operation of a vehicle and driving unlicensed.

He was due to appear in the Rockhampton Court on October 21 but missed the appearance after being remaindered in custody in Bundaberg.

He is set to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on November 14 to face the 13 charges.

