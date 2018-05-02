Triple M wins Rocky Cup grand prize

MAJOR WINNERS: The Southern Cross Austereo team including Robin Adams, Eryn Mooney and Matt Wex are ready to get their hearts racing at the Rocky Winter Carnival.

THIS year's Rocky Cup Winter Carnival showpiece is already garnering a lot of attention from businesses and sponsors.

The Rockhampton Jockey Club has seen a resurgence in popularity for the 2017/18 season.

So far 128 businesses have put their hands up in support of local thoroughbred racing.

One of those sponsors, Southern Cross Austereo, home of Triple M radio station, won the major prize draw at the most recent Rockhampton Jockey Club 2018 Club 150 Gala Ball, which entitles them to the Cup's naming rights.

This prize will entitle the company to a heavy schedule of advertising and promotions valued at $60,000.

For the team at Southern Cross Austereo and Triple M, the prize was a reward for their long-term involvement in the racing industry.

"We've been long-term supporters of the RJC and we're looking forward to all of the fun of the upcoming Winter Carnival,” Southern Cross Austereo Central Queensland general manager, Matthew Wex, said.

"Triple M is CQ's most listened to radio station so we're naturally delighted to be the naming rights sponsor of this year's Rocky Cup.

Other RJC Club 150 sponsors for 2017/18 to win prize draws were:

- Second prize (package including naming rights to supporting feature race on XXXX Rocky Newmarket Day, July 6): Linemac Toyota.

- Third prize (package including naming rights to Tattersall's Sprint Race Day on June 22): B & J Car Sales.

- Fourth prize (package including naming rights to the Rockhampton Cup Calcutta on July 5): Hamilton CQ Painting.

- Fifth prize (package including naming rights to a race on Rockhampton Grammar School Race Day, May 5): RCR Haden.

- Sixth prize (package including naming rights to a race on Rockhampton Grammar School Race Day, May 5): Alexander Bauman.

The Rocky Cup will be held at Callaghan Park on July 7.