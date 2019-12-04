Triple treat for dedicated coach

CHAMPIONS: Rockhampton PCYC boxers (from left) Coby Campbell, Jamahl Smith and Blake Hughes all claimed national titles in Sydney. Picture: RICK HUGHES

CHAMPIONS: Rockhampton PCYC boxers (from left) Coby Campbell, Jamahl Smith and Blake Hughes all claimed national titles in Sydney. Picture: RICK HUGHES

BOXING: Rockhampton PCYC coach Des Upton is one happy man after his talented trio returned victorious from the Australian Amateur Boxing League national titles.

Coby Campbell (57kg), Blake Hughes (60kg) and Jamahl Smith (63.5kg) reigned supreme in their respective divisions at the three-day tournament in Sydney.

It is the first time Upton has enjoyed a perfect strike rate at the nationals.

“I’ve never had all wins before. I normally have a few wins and a few losses,” he said.

“I couldn’t be happier. I’m a million miles high right now.

“It’s been a long year and the boys have put a lot of time and hard work into this.

“We had Coby and Jamahl win on Friday night and Blake put the icing on the cake with his win on Saturday night.”

Campbell and Smith both had two fights, while Hughes had one.

Sixteen-year-old Campbell impressed in his first nationals appearance.

He beat Tasmanian Dylan Barrett in a unanimous points decision in Thursday’s elimination and scored a similar result against Victoria’s Chazar Far-Ali in Friday’s final.

The Rockhampton PCYC contingent that went to Sydney (from left) coach Des Upton, Rick Hughes, boxers Blake Hughes, Coby Campbell and Jamahl Smith and Helen Upton.

Upton said the victory was fitting reward for Campbell, who had trained hard and really embraced his opportunity.

“He had been training really well and was in good nick,” Upton said.

“He’s a good boxer and he’s got plenty of power in his punches.

“He stuck it to his opponent in that first fight and then won the final really well.

“He was happy as Larry. This was his first crack at the nationals and he’s only going to improve from here.”

Upton said Smith fought well to get past fellow Queenslander Noah Hooper in the elimination but really stepped it up in the final against Victorian Tyson Hawkins.

“He put two eight counts on this bloke and came out a unanimous points winner,” he said.

“Jamahl’s brilliant when he settles down and boxes.

“He’s a tall fella with a long reach. He can keep his opponents at a distance and can then put some power punches on them.”

Hughes claimed back-to-back national titles with a gutsy win over New South Welshman Jayden Bruce of New South Walesin the final.

Upton said he showed no signs of the ankle sprain he suffered just a fortnight before the titles.

“He lost the first round but he really put it in in the second and third and in the final round he finished right over the top of his opponent,” he said.

“He was in the intermediate division this time which meant he had to fight four two-minute rounds and he ended up winning really well.”