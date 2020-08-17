Triple treat for North Rocky High’s fleet-footed winger

TOP FORM: Preston Richards scored three tries in North Rockhampton High's win over The Cathedral College 3 in their Open B clash. Picture: Pam McKay

RUGBY LEAGUE: A hat-trick from winger Preston Richards was a highlight of North Rockhampton State High’s latest victory in the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition.

The Tyron Harvey-coached outfit continued on its winning way in the Open B division, beating TCC3 23-6 in Round 3 at Browne Park on Friday night.

In the following game, TCC2 beat Rockhampton High 18-nil in Open A, with Jackson Warde, Sam Reddy and Bailey Smith getting four-pointers.

No spectators are allowed at games this season due to COVID-19 but footy fans can watch some of the action live on this website.

Four games from the RDSSRL will be livestreamed this week - two on Tuesday night and two on Friday night from Browne Park.

Watch the replay of Friday night’s games here.

North Rocky will feature in the livestream again on Tuesday when they take on St Brendan’s Green at 6pm.

In the Open A clash at 7.30pm, St Brendan’s Gold will tackle Rockhampton High.

Coach Harvey said he wanted North Rocky to keep playing percentage footy and for his players to be consistent for the full 50 minutes.

They ran in four tries on Friday and five-eighth Jondean Asse put a punctuation mark on another impressive performance, landing a field goal in the last minute.

Richards, who made the switch from fullback to wing, was in scintillating form. Two of his three tries were runaway length-of-the-field efforts in the sixth and 45th minutes.

Fullback Tye Moore scored the team’s fourth.

Harvey was pleased with the result, which extended his team’s unbeaten run in the six-team competition.

“I’m very happy with the boys, especially the finish because that’s usually where we dip off a little bit but we came home strong,” he said.

“We’re just trying to play percentage footy; keeping possession and field position have been the key things for us.

“When we’ve got the ball in hand and we’re playing down their end we look pretty good.”

Harvey had plenty of praise for Richards, and prop Wesley Upkett who produced another of his trademark strong performances.

“Our centre Noah Warcon had an absolute blinder and DJ Russell, who was having his second game at halfback, really hit his stride tonight.

“I was also really happy with second rower Andai Ware, who stepped up and increased his work rate.”

Every game in the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and the Walters Cup, are also being livestreamed this year.

RDSSRL games livestreaming this week

Tuesday (Round 4)

6pm: Open B, St Brendan’s Green v North Rockhampton High School

7.30pm: Open A, St Brendan’s Gold v Rockhampton High School

Friday (Round 5)

6pm: Open B, Emmaus College v The Cathedral College 3

7.30pm: Open B, St Brendan’s College Gold v North Rockhampton High

