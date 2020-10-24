Triple treat for premier trainer at Rocky meeting

Premier trainer Adrian Coome had three winners at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park race meeting on Thursday. Picture Matthew Elkerton

THE inspirational quote of “cream always rises to the top” is an apt description of premier trainer Adrian Coome’s achievement of preparing three winners at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park TAB races on Thursday.

Coome led in Srini (Ashley Butler, $2.40) as well as Pulcheria ($4.40) and Buffy ($3.00), the latter two ridden by Matty McGillivray.

As well, Coome’s Sharindi finished a close third in the Advanced Exhausts 3YO Handicap (1300m) behind stablemate Pulcheria.

It was a welcome change of luck for Coome, who has had a relatively quiet season to date with four previous winners including Steelz Time and Sharindi (Townsville); Poetic Final Say (Yeppoon) and Elegant Zous (Rockhampton).

However, that is one of the enduring frustrations of training racehorses and it was always going to change to a positive outcome for Coome.

The win of Srini (b g 4 Snitzel-More Than Real x More Than Ready) provided the young trainer and former multi-premiership winning jockey with added satisfaction.

That’s because the promising horse, which forged late to claim runner-up Genoa (Ryan Wiggins, $2.40) in the shadows of the winning post in the Class 3 (1300m), is raced by his parents.

Also, the colours carried by Srini (royal blue, lime green stars, white sleeves with royal blue stars) were designed by Coome’s son Nate 11.

There to relish in the delight of the occasion were his wonderful supporters Steve and Sharon Coome, while jockey Ash Butler was also savouring the win.

Jockey Matthew McGillivray rode the Adrian Coome-trained Pulcheria to victory on Thursday. Picture credit: Greg Irvine, Magic Millions.

GROUP 1 Queensland Oaks winning jockey Matty McGillivray timed his winning run to perfection of Coome’s second winner Pulcheria, nabbing She’s Our Empress (Ron Stewart) within bare metres of the finish,

McGillivray relaxed Pulcheria, a daughter of Holy Roman Emperor (IRE), well off the main pack of horses before charging down the outside in the straight for a thrilling win.

This came a mere few seconds after She’s Our Empress ($10.00), carrying the colours of the late Wayne Twigg whose company Advanced Exhausted sponsored the race, had overtaken leader Sharindi and looked certain to win.

A fairytale ending was not to be for the close friends of Twiggy, who race the Holy Roman Emperor (IRE) Ricky Vale-trained filly She’s Our Empress which should soon provide them all with a celebratory win.

As an aside, the celebration of the life of Wayne “Twiggy” Twigg will occur at Callaghan Park racecourse next Tuesday from 2pm.

The final leg of Coome’s treble came about through another fighting win, yet again played out in a tight finish by Buffy (McGillvray) in the $25K Coral Coast Shield XXXX Qualifier Class 6 (1400m).

Buffy (br m 6 Trusting-Countess Bathory) defied Angola Miss (Beau-Dene Appo, $5.50) and Don’t Doubt Lara (Wiggins, $31.00), thereby progressing through in the rich Coral Coast Shield series.

Earlier, Appo had won the $35K Coral Coast Shield Qualifier and Beef City Cup Open (1300m) on the ultra-consistent Rebecca Binder Mackay-trained Heyington ($9.00).

Sunshine Coast jockey Adam Sewell provided the winning upset of the meeting when James Baker Roma-trained Denman gelding Provocative Man ($20.00) won the Maiden (1400m).

Justin Stanley stood in for jockey Trinity Bannon to win the Class 6 (1200m) on Street Cry (IRE) gelding Holy Freeze ($1.65) which she also trains, thereby jumping classes and looking a potential topliner in the making.

Sonja Wiseman, who leaves Rockhampton for Adelaide next month, led throughout on the Daniels’ family Peter Fleming-trained Written Tycoon mare Vernazza ($8.00) to take out the Class 3 (1050m).

Ryan Wiggins ended a run of placegetters when Kevin Miller’s Ask Nino ($6.50) won the Twiggy’s Get Out Stakes (1400m).

Top Rocky sprinter Master Jamie (Elly Smith) races in Brisbane today (Saturday), while the Milner family and Nick Walsh trained Hidden Joy contests in the $55,500 Pallarenda Stakes (1000m) at Townsville.