Triple treat for Rocky racing stakeholders

Rockhampton trainer Graeme Green with Master Jamie, which won the $250K The Gateway (1400m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday. Picture: Tony McMahon

IT WAS a momentous albeit “magic” day for a group of Rockhampton racing stakeholders on Saturday when they shared in the spoils of a trio of feature wins at Eagle Farm in Brisbane.

All three winners - Master Jamie, Sweet Dolly and Alpine Edge - are owned fully or in part by well-known Rocky racing identities, while the trio were graduates of Magic Millions Gold Coast Sales.

Leading the charge was that mercurial racehorse Master Jamie ($9.00) which, in a defiant characteristic front-running display, won the $250K The Gateway (1400m) by a nose from Stampe.

In doing so, the Graeme Green-trained sprinter dispelled disbelievers of his capacity to run out 1400m and became an automatic qualifier for the GR Stradbroke Handicap run over that distance next winter.

Furthermore, in taking out the $145K first prize money, Master Jamie became the highest winning racehorse career trained entirely from Callaghan Park racecourse with his haul now $517,475K.

He is raced by trainer Green with former Rockhampton Jockey Club committee member Ron White and his wife Bev.

A son of Poet’s Voice and the Flying Spur mare Verkko, four year old Master Jamie was yet another bargain buy fetched from the Magic Millions March Yearling Sales, this time in 2018 when offered by Aquis Farm.

Saturday’s winning rider, Melbourne Cup victor Michael Rodd (Efficient 2007) also has a strong Central Queensland connection being married to Cara (nee Aspinall), daughter of Rockhampton’s Vince (bookmaker) and Judy.

Proud to the shedding tears of joy, Green was overcome by Master Jamie’s career best win – his 13th from 22 starts.

“He is just an incredible horse. His recovery rate after the race was amazing and on Saturday night, he cleaned out his feed bin,” Green said.

“I have dropped him off at Oakwood Farm (Haigslea) today (Sunday) to spell now before coming back to Rocky to get ready for the Stradbroke. It’s all just amazing.”

Just 80 minutes earlier on Saturday, there were more euphoric scenes when Cinderella Rockhampton filly Sweet Dolly (Justin Stanley, $6.50) turned what looked certain defeat into victory.

Trained at Callaghan Park by the very popular Kevin Hansen, Sweet Dolly became spellbound, taking stage fright over the final 200m of the $125K Calaway Gal 2YO Fillies LR (1000m), veering out sharply.

Stanley believes the inexperienced filly took fright at the infield race display screen costing herself momentum and many lengths in the process.

Despite this, Sweet Dolly - having only her second race start after a runaway Townsville win on November 28 - went on to score by 0.75 lengths from Caulfield winner Fake Love.

After the race, Stanley told jubilant connections that only for her waywardness, he believed Sweet Dolly, raced by the Capricorn Coast’s Michelle Walker, could have won by five lengths.

By winning, Sweet Dolly proved Hansen’s reported pre-race assessment that “she will be hard to beat” spot-on.

A daughter of the ill-fated former champion Rockhampton owned Real Saga, Sweet Dolly was another “giveaway buy”, sold for just $1500 at the 2019 Magic Millions National Weanling Sale.

It is believed than an unsuccessful offer of $180K was made on Sweet Dolly after her Townsville winning debut but after Saturday’s win which carried LR status, she would be hot property potentially in a much higher six-figures range.

Sweet Dolly will now be spelled at her doting owners’ property while Hansen and his wife Donna will also take a well-earned Christmas break.

Former Rockhampton Jockey Club chairman Bill Ouston and his wife Di are part-owners of Saturday’s Phelan Ready Stakes (LR) (1000m) winner Alpine Edge from the Toby and Trent Edmonds stable.

The couple can now look forward to having a serious $2M Magic Millions 2YO Classic (1200m) contender at the Gold Coast on January 16.

Alpine Edge (br c Better Than Ready-Freezethemillions) was a $160,000 Magic Millions purchase but his value would have multiplied appreciably after Saturday’s snazzy win.