Triple treat for TCC's touch-playing siblings
TOUCH: The Queensland Schools Touch Championships delivered something special for the Bob siblings.
Jaymon, Jardel and Kaliah Bob all caught the eye of state selectors while playing for Capricornia at the four-day event in Brisbane.
Jaymon was selected in the Queensland 18 years boys team and Jardel in the 15 boys while Kaliah was named a shadow for the 15 girls.
The trio was among 14 students from The Cathedral College selected in state teams or as shadows.
Jaymon said it was "amazing” when selectors read out the teams at the end of competition.
"It was pretty cool,” the 17-year-old said.
"We haven't all made Queensland at the same time at the same venue before.
"Dad was down at the championships. He texted Mum straight away and she was very proud.”
Jaymon, who plays with the Sydney Roosters in the NRL Touch Premiership, captained the Capricornia 18 boys to victory at the championships.
They beat Metropolitan East 11-7 in the grand final, while Jardel and Kaliah's teams were both beaten in their respective deciders by South Coast.
Jardel was named Player of the Final and Player of the Series.
Jaymon was impressed with his team's performance.
"It was just about getting the little things right. Staying composed and being disciplined helped us a lot.
"Everyone stood up and we rose to the occasion to get the win in the end.”
THE CATHEDRAL COLLEGE QLD REPS
- 18 boys: Jaymon Bob, Nathanael Hannay, Flynn Kelso, Zayne Cox
- 18 girls: Jaya Acutt, Emma Paki; Lilly Peachey (shadow)
- 15 boys: Jardel Bob, Angus Gabriel, Tana Martin, Cody Lawrie
- 15 girls: Tylin Guthrie; Olivia Jenkins and Kaliah Bob (shadows)