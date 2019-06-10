Triple treat for TCC's touch-playing siblings

STAR SIBLINGS: Jaymon, Kaliah and Jardel Bob caught the eye of state selectors at the Queensland Schools Touch Championships in Brisbane. Jaymon and Jardel were selected for Queensland, while Kaliah was named as a shadow for the state 15 girls team.

STAR SIBLINGS: Jaymon, Kaliah and Jardel Bob caught the eye of state selectors at the Queensland Schools Touch Championships in Brisbane. Jaymon and Jardel were selected for Queensland, while Kaliah was named as a shadow for the state 15 girls team. Allan Reinikka ROK040619atouch1

TOUCH: The Queensland Schools Touch Championships delivered something special for the Bob siblings.

Jaymon, Jardel and Kaliah Bob all caught the eye of state selectors while playing for Capricornia at the four-day event in Brisbane.

Jaymon was selected in the Queensland 18 years boys team and Jardel in the 15 boys while Kaliah was named a shadow for the 15 girls.

The trio was among 14 students from The Cathedral College selected in state teams or as shadows.

Jaymon said it was "amazing” when selectors read out the teams at the end of competition.

"It was pretty cool,” the 17-year-old said.

The Cathedral College touch players who earned Queensland honours are (back row, from left) Tana Martin (15 years boys), Angus Gabriel (15 years boys) Jaymon Bob (18 years boys), Zayne Cox (18 years boys), Nathanael Hannay (18 years boys), Jardel Bob (15 years boys), Cody Lawrie (15 years boys) and (front row, from left) Kaliah Bob (15 years girls shadow), Tylin Guthrie (15 years girls), Lilly Peachey (18 years girls shadow), Emma Paki (18 years girls), Olivia Jenkins (15 years girls shadow) and Jaya Acutt (18 years girls). Absent: Flynn Kelso (18 years boys). Allan Reinikka ROK100619atcc1

"We haven't all made Queensland at the same time at the same venue before.

"Dad was down at the championships. He texted Mum straight away and she was very proud.”

Jaymon, who plays with the Sydney Roosters in the NRL Touch Premiership, captained the Capricornia 18 boys to victory at the championships.

They beat Metropolitan East 11-7 in the grand final, while Jardel and Kaliah's teams were both beaten in their respective deciders by South Coast.

Jardel was named Player of the Final and Player of the Series.

Jaymon was impressed with his team's performance.

"It was just about getting the little things right. Staying composed and being disciplined helped us a lot.

"Everyone stood up and we rose to the occasion to get the win in the end.”

THE CATHEDRAL COLLEGE QLD REPS