Trolley loads of trouble for mum sentenced for brazen thefts

THRIFTY shopper Kelly Larsen had her own modus-operandi to save money - load up a trolley and simply wheel it out of the supermarket hoping no one saw her.

Then she would go and do it again, even if she was spotted.

Ipswich magistrate Virginia Sturgess did not mince her words, calling Larsen "a chronic thief, a brazen thief".

In thefts from Woolworths stores, Larsen wheeled away trolleys loaded with $1300 worth of goods and attributed some blame to her amphetamine use.

Josephione Larsen, 34, appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to six charges of stealing.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said four of the offences took place between June and September last year while Larsen was subject to parole for previous offences.

The stealing offences included a DFO (Adidas) store in Jindalee in March 2014, at Woolworths Calamvale in August 2016, Aldi Booval in August 2017, twice at Woolworths Karalee in August and September 2017, and stealing car seat covers from Repco in January 2017. Mr Ballard said she had 18 previous convictions for stealing and five for taking away shop goods without paying, and seven fraud/tainted property offences.

Larsen had been sentenced to 12 months jail and released to parole in February 2017, but re-offended four months later.

Police now sought a jail term of 12-18 months.

Defence barrister Justin Thomas said 12 months was appropriate.

"She instructs she was using amphetamines and makes bad decisions," he said.

"She instructs things began to go wrong when she missed a court date and stopped reporting to parole.

"Tells me that before being arrested she was effectively crashing at friends, actively avoiding authorities."

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said one trolley load held $687 worth of goods, another $600, and at Woolworths in Karalee there were two trolley loads estimated by staff at $300 each.

" These were high-value items," Ms Sturgess said.

She noted the courts had given Larsen previous opportunities.

With three months still to serve on the existing sentence, Larsen was sentenced to a 12-month jail term to be concurrent.

Larsen will be eligible to begin her application for parole in November.