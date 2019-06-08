Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
US trophy hunter Tess Thompson Talley with the giraffe she killed. She said it was “delicious”. Picture: Facebook
US trophy hunter Tess Thompson Talley with the giraffe she killed. She said it was “delicious”. Picture: Facebook
News

Hunter made ‘decorative pillows’ from giraffe

by By staff writers
8th Jun 2019 9:32 AM

An American trophy hunter who was inundated with death threats on social media after she posted a photo of herself with a giraffe she killed says the animal was "delicious", revealing she had made a gun case and "decorative pillows" out of the carcass.

Tess Thompson Talley from Texas, who gained notoriety after her photo went viral last year, told CBS yesterday she was proud to be a hunter because "it's conservation".

"Conservationists need us hunters to fund them," she claimed.

She showed a reporter the case and pillows she made out of the giraffe and defended the trophy photos taken by many smiling hunters with the animals they killed.

"This is a part of the black giraffe that I shot - black due to old age - something that I can take around with me and have him with me on all of my hunts. I got the gun case made and I had decorative pillows made out of him and everybody loves them," Ms Talley said.

"He (the giraffe) was delicious. Hahaha. He really was. Not only was he beautiful and majestic, he was good.

Tess Talley’s trophy hunting photos have outraged celebrities such as comedian Ricky Gervais and actress Debra Messing. Picture: Facebook
Tess Talley’s trophy hunting photos have outraged celebrities such as comedian Ricky Gervais and actress Debra Messing. Picture: Facebook


"We always take pictures with our harvest. That's what we do, that's what they've always done. There's nothing wrong with that.

"The pictures are a tradition that hunters have done long before social media. When social media came around, that's when there was an issue, that's when people started backlashing and they had a platform."

Her original post said the giraffe was more than 18 years old, weighed 4,000 pounds (1814kg) and yielded 2000 pounds (907kg) of meat.

She admitted she had been surprised by the heavy criticism she received on social media for posting a photo of herself smiling with the dead giraffe, with comedian Ricky Gervais and actress Debra Messing leading a storm of protest against her.

Tess Talley says conservationists “need us hunters to fund them”. Picture: Facebook
Tess Talley says conservationists “need us hunters to fund them”. Picture: Facebook

"I was surprised, I wasn't expecting things to go as crazy as they did. I was posting that for myself, my friends and my family and the tons of like-minded people that I associate with and communicate with on social media," Ms Talley told CBS.

"It got really bad. I received mails at my house, they're spreading out addresses where they think I may be, they were showing up at my work, they're calling my employer, trying to get me fired. I have a great employer and he supports me all the way."

Asked if she was still hunting despite the negative outpouring towards her, she said: "Absolutely!

"It is a hobby, it is something I love to do. It's conservation, at this hunt in particular, it was a conservation hunt. We are preserving the wildlife.

"We are managing herds, we are managing numbers of wildlife, and we're hunters and we're proud to be a hunter (sic). I am proud to hunt and I am proud of that giraffe.

"You do what you love to do. It's joy, if you don't enjoy it you're not going to continue to do it."

Tess Talley says shooting an animal helps her “respect” it. Picture: Facebook
Tess Talley says shooting an animal helps her “respect” it. Picture: Facebook

She said shooting an animal dead allowed her to "respect" the animal.

"You gain so much respect and so much appreciation for the animal because you know what that animal is going through. They are put here for us, you know, we harvest them, we eat them.

"I am okay with providing for my family and my friends with meat, wild game meat, which is fabulous, but I'm also okay with providing meat across the globe. And they depend on that.

"It's tough, it's a science, it's really hard. I'm not a conservationist, I'm a hunter. I do my part. Conservationists need us hunters to fund them."

More Stories

animal conservation editors picks hobby pets and animals trophy hunting wildlife

Top Stories

    Why has Scottish traveller stayed in CQ for four months?

    premium_icon Why has Scottish traveller stayed in CQ for four months?

    News Emma joins surge of international tourists in the region.

    • 8th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Social worker says shop front is the answer to rising crime

    premium_icon Social worker says shop front is the answer to rising crime

    News Evelyn Carte makes her voice heard at Yeppoon safety forum

    • 8th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Killer Queen Experience ready to enthral CQ fans

    premium_icon Killer Queen Experience ready to enthral CQ fans

    News Fox Files: Bogan poll goes viral, comedian coming to Rocky plus more

    • 8th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Ludwig reveals plans 'afoot' for league of lobbyists

    premium_icon Ludwig reveals plans 'afoot' for league of lobbyists

    News Livingstone mayor offers different approach for a 'fair go'

    • 8th Jun 2019 9:00 AM