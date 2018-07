Bella, Jade and Michael at Tropical Bloom

Bella, Jade and Michael at Tropical Bloom Trish Bowman

THE 2018 Tropical Bloom Festival kicked off with a boom at Hedlow Creek near Yeppoon last Friday.

People partied the weekend away as they danced to an array of artists who specialised in electronic music and other live music.

The Tropical Bloom Festival gave attendees an opportunity to celebrate indigenous culture.

Attendees also enjoyed workshops, lectures, visual arts and market stalls through to Sunday.

Focussing on indigenous art and culture, the festival's aim was to entertain, educate and inspire - and they succeeded.