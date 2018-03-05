Tropical cyclone may or may not hit QLD shores

A tropical cyclone forming near Fiji has been predicted to hit Queensland.

OWNER of Facebook sites, 'Brisbane Weather' and 'East Coast Weather', David Taylor, says a tropical cyclone currently forming near Fiji could have a "very high chance” of forming in the Coral Sea in the next week.

Mr Taylor said modelling indicated that the "decent cyclone” would cross the Queensland coast between Cairns and Gladstone.

"It's looking pretty scary,” he said.

"One of the outlooks is for it to cross the coast then swing south-east and cross south of Bundaberg.”

However, despite Mr Taylor's premonitions, the Bureau of Meteorology has rejected the idea that the cyclone could hit Australian shores.

"There is a circulation out there that is expected to remain out there,” Bureau meteorologist Andrew Bufalino said.

"We have a high ride of pressure that will press north across eastern Australia in the next few days and push the system further east.”

The Bureau of Meteorology released a severe weather warning at 11am this morning for people in parts of the Gulf Country, the Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, the North West and the Central West districts.

Heavy rainfall was predicted to hit these areas today and into tomorrow morning, as a low pressure system lies over the north-western interior of Queensland, between Cloncurry and Julia Creek.

"Various places are receiving rainfall,” Bureau meteorologist Andrew Bufalino said.

"To 9am, places around Julia Creek received 127mm and Richmond had 113mm. These were the stand outs in the tropical low.

"In the northern interior there was decent rainfall with the storms.

"Gregory Springs (between Hughenden and Georgetown) received 155mm.”

Mr Bufalino said there will "probably be another 24 hours of heavy rain and severe weather warnings for the western interior”.

"There's a low pressure system continuing to push north over the next 24 hours and heavy rain with accompany that,” he said.

Flood levels in the Fitzroy River are lowering after a Bureau minor flood warning 11 days ago that warned locals of rising Upper Dawson levels.

With a lack of rain across the catchments in the last couple of days, the flood levels are easing on the lower Dawson River between Baralaba and Beckers.

At 10am this morning, Pip Flower posted on Facebook group Who Got The Rain? that her property, Camara Station, 27km north of Winton had received 120mm in 24 hours.

"Bringing the total up to 167mm so far,” Ms Flower said.

At 1pm, Josh Gorringe posted that he had received 171mm up until 9am at Coralton Station, 60km north of Winton.