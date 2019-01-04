Tropical Cyclone Penny to bucket heavy rain over CQ

STAY ALERT: Tropical Cyclone Penny as it sits off the Queensland coast at 6pm Thursday night.

STAY ALERT: Tropical Cyclone Penny as it sits off the Queensland coast at 6pm Thursday night. Windy.com

CENTRAL Queensland could see some heavy rain as a result of Tropical Cyclone Penny this weekend and next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted the cyclone will move east-southeast over the Coral Sea, steering away from the Queensland coast during today.

On Thursday at 1.30pm, TC Penny was tracked 870kms off Cooktown and 860kms off Townsville.

While these are only predictions at this stage, the system is now weakening but it may intensify and return to the coast again next week.

BoM advises there are no predicated direct impacts from TC Penny across Queensland in the next three days.

The marine offshore water forecasts for Bowen to Yeppoon predicts an 80 per cent chance of rain today and throughout the weekend.

Easterly swells will persist over southern Queensland waters through the forecast period.

Seas will be one to two metres, with swells from one to two metres yesterday, increasing to two-and-a-half metre swells tomorrow.

Winds also range from 15 knots through to 30 knots over the course of the next three days.

BoM further predicts showers on Monday for the central and east tropical coast,

From Tuesday to Thursday, the system is quite unpredictable and there is a chance it could move inland.

Showers will persist through Capricornia during the week with the potential to be heavy.

Temperatures around Rockhampton will range from 29C to 32C.

The minimums will hang around 23C each day.

When TC Penny reaches a Category 2 system, its strongest winds are classed as destructive, with typical gusts over open flat land of 125-164km/hr. If it does reach a Category 2 when it crosses the coast next week, it is likely to cause minor house damage, significant damage to signs, trees and caravans, heavy damage to some crops and a risk of power failure.

With TC Penny still a chance of crossing as a Category 1 system, this would mean it would have gales of 90-125km/hr with damage to crops, trees and caravans possible. A Category 1 system is not likely to damage homes to a great extent.