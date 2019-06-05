Troubled CQ tourism hotspot gets close to reopening

The dinosaur footprints found on the ceiling of the fireclay caverns date back to the Jurassic period.

A PROMISING case to expand dinosaur tourism in Mt Morgan, with the reopening of the town's Fireclay Caverns, has been put to Rockhampton Regional Council.

The tourist attraction closed in 2011 due to safety concerns, but in recent years, a joint revitalisation effort between RRC and the State Government has been under way.

On Tuesday, council was presented a risk assessment report addressing the possible reactivation of the site.

The authorising officer Peter Kofod recommended that council: "receives the consultant's report and considers the tourist path options for reopening the Fireclay caverns detailed in the report” and "consider funding the planning and scoping of this project as part of the 2019-20 budget.”

A tour group discover the hidden gems at Mount Morgan's fireclay caverns from a platform. John Steinberger

The favourable outcomes of the report, which included statements like "not much movement or stability issues” and "no collapses likely”, were received with enthusiasm from councillors.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said reactivation of the site should come as a high priority for council.

"To have caves such as this half an hour off the Bruce highway, if promoted well, would be a major attraction,” she said.

Cr Strelow believed Mount Morgan would benefit from another tourism operation in the township.

She likened the Fireclay caverns and surrounding dino-tourism to the fishing tourism strategy implemented in Rockhampton, which had been yielding results.

Councillor Rose Swadling agreed and said " the science and technology is available now to do this safely”.

The consultant on the report, Cardno, offered the council four possible options each with varying risk levels balanced against audience experience.

An intrigued tour group climb up the stairs within the Mount Morgan fireclay caverns. John Steinberger

Some options offered great views of the dinosaur footprints with moderate risks which would require mitigation.

Others offered little or no views of the footprints but had safe passage without safety management works.

Council ultimately decided to fund a further planning in the 2019-2020 budget.

The next step, also moved by councillors during Tuesday's meeting, was to authorise the chief executive to sign the agreement of offer a deed of grant, which would allow the proposed council acquisition of State Government-owned land and a proposed access easement to the site.