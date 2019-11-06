Troubled teen gets one last chance after crime spree

A troubled teenager was charged with a number of offences gets one last chance.

A TROUBLED teenager responsible for a crime spree in Rockhampton will attempt to turn his life around in the south-Burnett township of Cherbourg.

The 16-year-old, who started committing crimes when he was just 14, was told by a judge in Rockhampton Children’s Court this week that he was at the “crossroads” having already accumulated 12-pages of criminal history.

That history contained 67 property-related offences, 10 offences of violence including two robberies, and two dishonesty offences.

The juvenile’s latest offending in the Rockhampton area, which saw him plead guilty to 14 property offences among other charges, was described by Crown Prosecutor Will Slack as a crime spree.

This offending came just 15 days after the boy was placed on six-months’ probation for prior crimes, which constituted a breach of that order.

Speaking about the boy’s history, Mr Slack said his first robbery of a Rockhampton Foodworks store was one in company, while masked and armed with a large knife.

The victim of the other robbery, which was committed in the company of another juvenile armed with a knife, was a Rockhampton taxi driver.

“In relation to his criminal history, just in general your honour, it’s my submission that it shows that he has a propensity for reoffending,” Mr Slack said.

“He could almost be regarded as a recidivist offender and his use of violence in the past has been disturbing in my view.”

The court heard that the boy had been in custody for all but 51 days of the past 17 months.

Mr Slack said it was clear the boy needed to address his drug use which was a contributing factor to his offending, and he also needed structure in place in his life.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said the boy had experienced a disadvantaged childhood and had attended 19 different primary schools due to the transient nature of his family’s lifestyle.

Ms Willey said in 2013 the boy’s family had to cope with the death of many relatives which resulted in extended members of the family staying with them and “overcrowding.”

Ms Willey said the boy’s offending started in 2014, not long after those deaths.

“Your honour will note that insufficient supervision was one of the factors that were assessed as contributing to my client’s offending.”

Ms Willey said while the boy had been on remand in detention, he’d undertaken education equivalent to grade 10.

“He’s indicated that his interest doesn’t lie with further education, his interest lies in obtaining employment, in particular in the construction industry,” she said.

“He’s served a significant period over the last 17 months in detention and clearly that was due to his own behaviour and actions.

“But having said that...he has an opportunity now which has not been known to youth justice and therefore considered in the past, of moving and relocating...to Cherbourg where his uncle resides.”

Ms Willey said the conditional release order program would assist the boy reintegrate into the community.

She referenced the pre-sentence report which indicated the boy had shown a “significant level of insight into his offending and the impacts it has had on the victims”.

“He knows he just simply cannot stay in Rockhampton because of the peer group he associates with and the concern that he will return to offending,” Ms Willey said.

Before reaching his decision, Judge Paul Smith didn’t show an abundance of confidence in the boy.

“Oh look, to be honest Mr Slack, I think he’ll probably be back,” Judge Smith said.

“But I’ll give him one more chance.

“To be honest I don’t hold out much hope.”

Judge Smith also addressed the boy.

“I think today you’re at the crossroads.

“You’ve got this opportunity lined up in Cherbourg, you’ve got the uncle who’s supportive, so it’s a really good opportunity.

“You take that up and run with it, you’ll have a decent life.

“(If) you get out, hang around the idiots and take drugs, you know what’s going to happen.”

For the latest string of offences, Judge Smith placed the boy on a conditional release order for 15 months which requires him to reside at Cherbourg and complete a directed program, with detention suspended immediately.

In respect to the breach of probation, that order was extended for 12 months.

No convictions were recorded.