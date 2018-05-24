Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Breaking

Truck and car collision on Bruce Hwy leaves man injured

Shayla Bulloch
by
24th May 2018 7:32 AM

A MAN has been hospitalised with multiple injuries after a truck and car collided on the Bruce Hwy north of Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics responded to the incident 10km north of Granite Creek on the Bruce Hwy near St Lawrence around 10.04pm.

A man in his 70s suffered multiple leg injuries as a result of the crash.

No other people involved were injured.

It is unclear if the man occupied the car or the truck.

Ambulances transported him to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Related Items

breaking bruce hwy bruce hwy crash st lawrence truck crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Emergency crews at scene where man fell from cliff

    BREAKING: Emergency crews at scene where man fell from cliff

    Breaking UPDATED PHOTOS: Police say investigation is ongoing into the cause of the incident, ambulances no longer on scene.

    • 24th May 2018 9:55 AM
    Meet the recruits: The new faces on the beat in Rocky

    Meet the recruits: The new faces on the beat in Rocky

    Crime Beauty, engineering and the health industry workers change careers

    Rocky man turns passion into a booming business

    premium_icon Rocky man turns passion into a booming business

    Business Liam Fahey started photography to supplement his meagre earnings

    Man set to fight animal cruelty charges after horse attack

    premium_icon Man set to fight animal cruelty charges after horse attack

    Crime Hearing date set for accused of Clydesdale fire extinguisher attack

    Local Partners