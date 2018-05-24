Truck and car collision on Bruce Hwy leaves man injured

A MAN has been hospitalised with multiple injuries after a truck and car collided on the Bruce Hwy north of Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics responded to the incident 10km north of Granite Creek on the Bruce Hwy near St Lawrence around 10.04pm.

A man in his 70s suffered multiple leg injuries as a result of the crash.

No other people involved were injured.

It is unclear if the man occupied the car or the truck.

Ambulances transported him to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.