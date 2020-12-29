Three taken to hospital after Gladstone Rd pile-up

UPDATE 5PM: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed three people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Gladstone Rd this afternoon.

She said three people were transported with minor injuries, in stable conditions, for further treatment.

It is understood one vehicle has left the scene, another is almost cleared and the third is expected to be cleared in the next 30 minutes.

BREAKING 4.10PM: Emergency services are responding to a three vehicle crash on Gladstone Road in the Allenstown area.

Initial reports suggest a truck and two vehicles have crashed.

Police, fire and multiple ambulance crews are responding to the scene, which is blocking both northbound lanes of the roadway.

Police are responding to conduct traffic control.

It is unclear at this stage if anyone has been injured.

More to come.