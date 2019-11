Emergency services crews are responding to a crash on the Capricorn Highway, near Westwood.

BREAKING: A truck and two cars have been involved in an accident on the Capricorn Highway, near Westwood, about 9.15am on Wednesday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the crash happened in a 60kmh roadworks zone, east of Westwood.

Six adults and two children were reported to be out of the vehicles with no major injuries.