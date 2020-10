Paramedics were called to a truck and vehicle collision at Gogango this morning.

A MAN was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a truck and vehicle collided at Gogango, south-west of Rockhampton, this morning.

Emergency services crews were called to the intersection of the Capricorn Highway and Third St, about 8.21am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man suffered an arm injury and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The man’s age was unknown.