EMERGENCY services are responding to the intersection of Gavial Gracemere Road and the Burnett Highway following a truck and car crash.

Initial reports suggest a small truck and car have crashed, with a woman in her 70s injured.

It is understood the woman, reportedly aged 73, has suffered neck and chest injuries and remains in her vehicle at the scene.

No one is trapped in their vehicles.

There is a registered nurse on scene assisting.