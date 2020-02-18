Truck, car crash on Pacific Hwy

TRUCK AND CAR CRASH: The Pacifici Hwy north of New Italy was the scene of a truck and car crash shorlty before 1.25pm on February 18, 2020.

EMERGENCY services are at a two vehicle crash on the Pacific Hwy at New Italy on Tuesday afternoon.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed they have paramedics in attendance at the incident which occurred north of New Italy near Turners Lane.

"We were called in just before 1.25pm today," he said.

"We had multiple crews, with two crews on scene and one person, a female passenger, was transported by road to Lismore Base Hospital."

Her condition is unknown at this stage.

"The truck driver was assessed but not transported," the spokesman said.

It is understood the crash occurred between a truck and motor car but the details have yet to be released.

According to Livetraffic.com, heavy traffic conditions are being experienced on the Pacific Hwy and motorists should allow plenty of extra travel time.

Alternate stop / slow traffic flows are in place and drivers are urged to take extra care.

More to come.