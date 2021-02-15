Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Road sign on the Gregory Highway. Photographer: Jodie Richter.
Road sign on the Gregory Highway. Photographer: Jodie Richter.
News

Truck carrying grain rolls on major CQ highway

Melanie Plane
15th Feb 2021 3:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck driver was lucky to escape after the truck he was driving rolled on the Gregory Highway Monday afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to Gordonstone, near Emerald about 11.25am after a B-double rolled.

She said two crews arrived on scene at 11.45am and found two trailers had rolled, but the cab of the truck had managed to stay upright.

She said the truck was carrying grain and the crash blocked the southbound lane of the highway.

The driver was assessed on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

Central Highlands Regional Council assisted with traffic control and the clean-up of the grain spill.

central highlands regional council gordonstone truck crash gregory highway
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck rollover on highway outside Emerald

        Premium Content Truck rollover on highway outside Emerald

        News Council is on scene organising traffic closure

        Take a weekend cruise to CQ’s Best Reef on the Adori

        Premium Content Take a weekend cruise to CQ’s Best Reef on the Adori

        News Three of the CapReef Cruise destinations out of Rosslyn were among the Top Ten...

        WEATHER: Showers around CQ early in the week

        Premium Content WEATHER: Showers around CQ early in the week

        Weather Barcaldine’s the only CQ town forecast to be sunny today