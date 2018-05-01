Truck carrying two trailers of grain rolls on CQ highway

A TRUCK carrying two trailers of grain has rolled over near Moura on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services received reports of the incident at 7.08pm to the locality of Rhydding, 40km out of Moura on the Dawson Highway at the Fitzroy Developmental Rd towards Rolleston.

The driver was assessed on the scene by ambulance crews however no transport was required.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media spokeswoman said the B-Double full of grain had partially tipped and one trailer was unhooked.

Initial reports suggested there could have been a fire however when fire crews arrived on scene there was no sign of a fire or smoke.

Fire crews made sure the scene was safe and no further grain was leaked. The scene was then handed back into the hands of the driver.