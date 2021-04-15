Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to a report of a truck crash north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to a report of a truck crash north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
News

Truck ‘crashes into guard rail’

Darryn Nufer
15th Apr 2021 5:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: Paramedics have assessed the driver of a truck which crashed into a guard rail north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man in his 50s was assessed at the scene after managing to get out of the truck himself.

The QAS spokeswoman said the man was not complaining of any pain but was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL: A truck has reportedly crashed into a guard rail north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were dispatched to the intersection of Kunwarara Road and Hams Road, at Canoona, at 3.31pm.

There was an initial but unconfirmed report that the truck had swerved to avoid another vehicle before it came to grief.

It is understood the truck has ruptured a diesel tank.

Police have also been called to the scene.

More to come.

More Stories

kunwarara road truck crashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Six future Mt Morgan water solutions

        Premium Content REVEALED: Six future Mt Morgan water solutions

        News The Rockhampton Regional Council has revealed six potential solutions for the drought-stricken town. Here is what has been proposed.

        Partner’s temper leads to drink-drive charge

        Premium Content Partner’s temper leads to drink-drive charge

        Crime A drink-driver claimed she chose to drink to get away from her partner who had a...

        DNA links painter to old pizza crime

        Premium Content DNA links painter to old pizza crime

        Crime A man who smashed a pizza shop glass door six years ago has finally been ordered to...

        Mega-sale for Central Queensland Vinnies

        Premium Content Mega-sale for Central Queensland Vinnies

        News After a surge of donations during the COVID pandemic, Central Queensland Vinnies...