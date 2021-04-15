Truck ‘crashes into guard rail’

Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to a report of a truck crash north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

UPDATE: Paramedics have assessed the driver of a truck which crashed into a guard rail north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man in his 50s was assessed at the scene after managing to get out of the truck himself.

The QAS spokeswoman said the man was not complaining of any pain but was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL: A truck has reportedly crashed into a guard rail north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were dispatched to the intersection of Kunwarara Road and Hams Road, at Canoona, at 3.31pm.

There was an initial but unconfirmed report that the truck had swerved to avoid another vehicle before it came to grief.

It is understood the truck has ruptured a diesel tank.

Police have also been called to the scene.

More to come.