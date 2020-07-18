Truck crashes into traffic light pole at busy intersection

Police are conducting traffic control at the intersection of Farm and Alexandra St, Kawana. Photo: Alistair Brightman

POLICE are conducting traffic control at a busy intersection in North Rockhampton after a truck crashed into a traffic light pole this afternoon.

Just after 1pm, police were called to reports of a single-truck crash at Farm and Alexandra St, Kawana.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the truck had been removed from the roadway.

He said police would stay on scene to conduct traffic control until the traffic light pole was repaired.

He said the driver was uninjured and had declined Queensland Ambulance attendance.