FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
Truck damaged in fire on Western Qld highway

Maddelin McCosker
18th Feb 2019 7:52 AM
A TRUCK fire has reportedly left one prime mover and a trailer 'burnt out' near Barcaldine this morning.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the fire about 5.45am at Tara Station, off the Landsborough Highway.

When the crews arrived, the cabin of the truck was 'well alight'.

While the truck and a trailer are beloved to have been damaged, the full extent of the damage is still unknown.

Two other trailers were undamaged in the blaze.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control by 6.24am.

They are still on scene, working to cool down and monitor the fire.

