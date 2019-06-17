Menu
TRUCK FIRE: Emergency services attended a truck fire near Karara early this morning. Jonno Colfs
News

Truck destroyed by fire on Cunningham Highway

Chris Lines
by
17th Jun 2019 8:13 AM

EMERGENCY services attended a truck fire on Cunningham Highway near Karara early this morning.

The flaming vehicle was reported at 3.20am and within ten minutes the first fire crew had arrived to extinguish it.

Another two crews helped fight the blaze, which was put out by 4.03am.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the truck's trailer was disconnected and the entire vehicle was destroyed by fire.

Steam was still coming off the truck at 4.30am and fire crews remained at the site until 4.53am to ensure it was adequately dampened.

Police are investigating the incident.

