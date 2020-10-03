Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Joskeleigh man is accused of killing two dugongs off Clairview
A Joskeleigh man is accused of killing two dugongs off Clairview
News

Truck driver accused of illegally killing dugongs

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
3rd Oct 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 3:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver has denied illegally killing two dugongs at Clairview.

It is alleged the incident occurred more than two years ago, but only came to the attention of Department of Environment and Science investigators in August last year.

Elwyn James Mann is charged with using a boat to go into the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park on July 21, 2018 to fish, hunt, take and/or possess a natural or cultural resource to which he was not permitted.

It is further alleged he removed two dugongs from waters near Clairview and Flock Pigeon Island coastal area conservation park.

He is charged with entry or use for a prohibited purpose - taking of natural or cultural resources under the Marine Parks Act.

 

Dugongs are listed as vulnerable under the Nature Conservation Act and as a protected species under the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Regulations.
Dugongs are listed as vulnerable under the Nature Conservation Act and as a protected species under the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Regulations.

 

Dugongs are listed as vulnerable under the Nature Conservation Act and as a protected species under the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Regulations.

If convicted the maximum penalty is a fine totalling $400,350.

More stories:

Second trace of COVID found in Whitsunday sewage

REPLAY: Watch the Mirani election debate here

The case was mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court last week, however Mr Mann did not appear and was granted permission for his absence because he lived at Joskeleigh, just south of Keppel Sands.

Giant Dugong Statue at Rockhampton Dreamtime Cultural Centre. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland
Giant Dugong Statue at Rockhampton Dreamtime Cultural Centre. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

ATSILS solicitor Chris Colwill, who represented Mr Mann, sought an adjournment to speak with him about the matter.

Paperwork indicted Mr Mann intended to plead not guilty to the charge.

The court heard ATSILS Mackay may ask leave to withdraw on the case because it involved cultural-based matters and the organisation needed to remain neutral.

Matters were adjourned to October 20 for mention.

More Stories

clairview deparment of environment and science dugongs great barrier reef marine park mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 detected in North Rockhampton sewage

        Premium Content COVID-19 detected in North Rockhampton sewage

        Health Queensland Health detected four instances of the virus in sewage across the state.

        DEBATE WRAP: How Rocky’s candidates fared in our debate

        Premium Content DEBATE WRAP: How Rocky’s candidates fared in our debate

        Politics It was a political debate like no other that CQ has experienced but there was much...

        Name and Shame: Driver blew .187 after crashing into pole

        Premium Content Name and Shame: Driver blew .187 after crashing into pole

        Crime Drink drivers and drug drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this...

        YOUR GUIDE: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content YOUR GUIDE: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Whats On AFL Capricornia grand finals headline the action.