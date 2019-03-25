Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A section of the Tasman Highway on Tasmania’s East Coast has been closed after a truck rolled this morning.
A section of the Tasman Highway on Tasmania’s East Coast has been closed after a truck rolled this morning.
News

Truck driver badly hurt, road closed after crash

25th Mar 2019 9:48 AM

A TRUCK rollover has caused the closure of the main route along Tasmania's East Coast, with the driver badly injured in the crash.

In a statement issued shortly after 10am today, Tasmania Police said the Tasman Highway had been closed about 5km south of Elephant Pass Rd because of a truck crash.

The driver is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

"The Tasman Highway is closed at the intersection of Elephant Pass Rd for motorists heading south," police said in a later statement.

"The Tasman Highway is closed just north of Bicheno for motorists heading north.

"Motorists must avoid the area, using the Lake Leake Hwy, the Midland Hwy and the Esk Hwy as alternative routes."

rolled tasmania truck truck driver

Top Stories

    Residents may cop 3-5% rate rise over army road maintenance

    premium_icon Residents may cop 3-5% rate rise over army road maintenance

    Politics Shoalwater Bay roads not fit for driving, according to Mayor Bill Ludwig who is fuming over lack of funding from the army

    Capras coach not impressed after heavy loss in local derby

    premium_icon Capras coach not impressed after heavy loss in local derby

    Rugby League Riley Reid's debut performance one of few highlights

    Six-year-old still critical after yesterday's fatal crash

    premium_icon Six-year-old still critical after yesterday's fatal crash

    News Condition update from Queensland Children's Hospital

    Fisherman loses finger out at sea off Central Qld coast

    premium_icon Fisherman loses finger out at sea off Central Qld coast

    Fishing Coast guard and QAS respond to calls for help