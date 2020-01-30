Truck driver charged for driving too many hours

Phillip Edward Lewis pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of driving in excess of 12 hours.

A TRUCK driver was on his second long-haul trip since returning to that side of the industry after a 25 year break when he was charged for driving too many hours.

Phillip Edward Lewis pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to the charge after he drove 14 hours in a 24 hour period – the maximum allowed is 12 hours.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted the Kenworth prime mover driven by Lewis at 11am on December 6 at Rockyview and checked his work diary.

He said Lewis had started driving at 8.30pm on December 4 and during the subsequent 24 hours, he drove for 14 hours.

Snr Constable Rumford said Lewis confessed he had miscalculated.

Lewis told the court he had been “off the highway for 25 years” and had just returned.

He said he thought after sleeping for 7.5 hours that he was okay to drive.

“It was only my second trip back,” Lewis said.

He said for the past 25 years, he had driven around the wharves in Brisbane. Lewis was fined $400 and a traffic conviction was recorded.