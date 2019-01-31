Menu
Mother-of-two Stacey Webb tragically lost her life in an accident involving a truck and two cars at Sandy Beach last year.
Mother-of-two Stacey Webb tragically lost her life in an accident involving a truck and two cars at Sandy Beach last year.
Truck driver charged over fatal crash faces court

Jasmine Minhas
by
31st Jan 2019 5:00 AM
THE driver of a tipper truck that collided with two vehicles killing mother-of-two Stacey Webb has appeared in court accused of dangerous and negligent driving.

Police allege Woolgoolga man James Lawry, aged 70, was driving south on Solitary Islands Way at Sandy Beach when the truck crashed into a Ford Ranger and Mrs Webb's sedan on the morning of May 29 last year.

Three passengers of the Ford Ranger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Mrs Webb, 43, tragically lost her life.

Lawry has since had his driver's license suspended.

He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday and was given conditional bail.

He will appear in court again on February 12 where he will enter a plea.

