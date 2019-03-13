Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene of a fatal car crash, west of Cloncurry, shortly before 5pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 where one driver died and the other taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries.
The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene of a fatal car crash, west of Cloncurry, shortly before 5pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 where one driver died and the other taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries.
News

Truck driver dead after highway collision

13th Mar 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver has died after colliding with a ute on a highway west of Cloncurry.

Queensland Police said initial investigations suggested that a road train and a ute collided on the Barkly Highway about 40km west of Cloncurry at 4.50pm Tuesday.

A 32-year-old man and driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the ute, a 48-year-old man, was transported to Mount Isa Hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

The Mount Isa-based helicopter flew the injured man in a stable condition to Mt Isa Hospital where he was treated for suspected spinal injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

Show More
collision highway cloncurry traffic accident truck driver

Top Stories

    Clean coal is an environmental win says renewables guru

    premium_icon Clean coal is an environmental win says renewables guru

    Business Meet the energy and mining expert who reckons unlocking the Galilee will benefit the global environment

    Will Capricornia betting odds paint a clear picture?

    premium_icon Will Capricornia betting odds paint a clear picture?

    Politics The odds are in as CQ punters determine a likely victor

    CQ mum jailed for supplying meth to trafficker

    premium_icon CQ mum jailed for supplying meth to trafficker

    Crime The mum of two has previously been in prison for trafficking

    Five-footed lucky Star survives lethal snake attack in Rocky

    premium_icon Five-footed lucky Star survives lethal snake attack in Rocky

    News ROCKY woman shares snake warning after dog bitten by snake