A 26-year-old man has died after a single vehicle truck crash south of Taroom this afternoon.

Preliminary investigations suggest that sometime around midday, a truck hauling a trailer loaded with hay was travelling along Yeovil Road when it has failed to negotiate a bend and rolled.

The male driver who was the sole occupant of the truck died at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

There is no further information available at this time.