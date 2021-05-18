Truck driver initially denies talking on phone while driving

A truck driver denied talking on his mobile phone while driving after police watched him place a dark item up to his ear while driving and saw his mouth moving.

Rodney James Spackman pleaded guilty on May 12 in Rockhampton Magistrates to one count of using a mobile phone in his hand while driving.

Police prosecutor Zoe Melksham said police were patrolling in an unmarked vehicle on George Street, Rockhampton, travelling north, when they witnessed Spackman driving a Kenworth in a southerly direction, slow down after taking off from traffic lights.

She said the police officers watched, with a clear view, Spackman pick up a black phone, put it to his ear and speak.

Ms Melksham said after being intercepted, Spackman denied the offending, saying he had bluetooth headphones.

She said phone records showed he had a phone call at the time police witnessed him on the phone while driving.

Spackman was fined $1000 and a traffic conviction was recorded.