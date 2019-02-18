Menu
A file picture of the Hurricane amusement ride, which was being transported back to a holding yard when the fatal incident happened.
Truckie’s not guilty plea over freak ride crash

by Christine Flatley
18th Feb 2019 12:01 PM
A TRUCK driver accused of failing to properly secure his amusement ride load is on trial for manslaughter after it swung out and killed another motorist.

Christopher Paul Hennessy formally pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charge in the Brisbane District Court today.

He also pleaded not guilty on the first day of his four-day trial to the alternative charge of dangerous operation of a motorvehicle causing death.

Hennessy was transporting the "Hurricane" ride back to its holding yard in May 2016 when a restraint failed and the stabilising arm "swung out" and hit a Commodore.

An 80-year-old motorist, Aldo Casasola, died.

It will be alleged the load "was not restrained to meet performance standards".

