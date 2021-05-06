Truck driver seriously injured in crash to be airlifted

UPDATE 3PM: The driver of a truck that crashed at Valkyrie has been freed from the wreckage and is being treated on scene, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has confirmed.

She said the driver had serious head and facial injuries, and was awaiting airlifting by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter which has arrived on scene.

UPDATE 2PM: Fire crews are working to remove the driver’s side door of a truck to free an injured driver.

The driver has suffered severe head injuries in a crash about five minutes from Valkyrie State School.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue has been tasked to the scene to airlift the driver.

BREAKING 1.30PM: A seriously injured truck driver is trapped after a crash in western Central Queensland,

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed a truck had rolled on Fitzroy Development Road near Devlin Creek Bridge just south of Valkyrie.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the driver was trapped in the vehicle and had suffered serious injuries.

“The patient is in a serious condition with head and facial injuries,” she said.

She confirmed a rescue helicopter with critical care paramedic on scene had been tasked to attend.

Motorists travelling in the area should expect delays.

