Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A composite image of a man wanted over the road rage incident at Hallam on April 10.
A composite image of a man wanted over the road rage incident at Hallam on April 10. Victoria Police
Crime

Truck driver stabbed in Hallam road rage

by Herald Sun
18th Apr 2019 12:13 PM

A truck driver has been stabbed after a car ramming in southeast Melbourne, with police releasing an image of a man they want to speak with over the road rage fight.

It broke out after a 64-year-old man in a white Daihatsu Delta truck rammed a Blue Mitsubishi Pajero at Belgrave-Hallam Rd at Hallam about 2.25pm on April 10, police say.

Both drivers got out of their vehicles and began fighting near the Monash off-ramp before the 64-year-old was stabbed.

Composite images of the Pajero driver, including the clothes he was wearing, have been released by police who want to speak with him.

The clothes the man was wearing during the incident.
The clothes the man was wearing during the incident. Victoria Police

Anyone who saw the incident, or with information or dashcam footage, should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersvic.com.au.

More Stories

Show More
police investigation road rage stabbing trucks

Top Stories

    Fed-up town refusing to serve activists

    premium_icon Fed-up town refusing to serve activists

    Business TOUGH-NUT locals will refuse to serve activists in their pubs and cafes as their tiny town becomes ground zero for hundreds of anti-Adani protesters

    Five Rocks camping tragedy tears families apart

    premium_icon Five Rocks camping tragedy tears families apart

    Crime Driver modified 4wd prior to crash that killed teen

    It's time to stop the mine games in the Galilee

    premium_icon It's time to stop the mine games in the Galilee

    News Business leaders team up to send powerful message to all politicians

    REVEALED: Which restaurant is coming back to Rockhampton?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which restaurant is coming back to Rockhampton?

    Food & Entertainment Returning to the Beef Capital after closing down many years ago