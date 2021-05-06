Truck fire causes 11-hour Bruce Hwy traffic congestion

A B-double was destroyed by fire on Gladstone Rd near A Man's Toy Shop and The Cathedral College, starting about 3.45am on May 6. It is believed the fire was caused by brakes overheating.

Motorists trying to get into Rockhampton today from Gracemere or southern towns had a long wait in traffic after a B-double was destroyed by fire.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle incident on Gladstone Road, near The Cathedral College and A Man’s Toy Shop, about 3.45am.

Reports indicate the fire started due to overheated brakes.

The driver managed to escape uninjured.

However, the road remained closed for 11 hours while emergency crews attended the fire and the destroyed truck was removed.

Queensland Emergency and Fire Services crews leaving at 10am.

Gracemere residents who tried to get to Rockhampton via the Burnett Highway ran into the first lot of traffic congestion just after Tindall Rd on Gavial-Gracemere Rd during the morning peak-hour rush.

Motorists then ran into the second traffic congestion halfway between Gavial Gracemere Rd and the Burnett/Bruce Hwy t-intersection.

One motorist reported it took them 1.5 hours for a trip that would normally take 20 minutes.

Other motorists avoided the Capricorn Hwy duplication and Burnett Hwy traffic chaos by driving the country roads through Alton Downs and Ridgelands to enter Rockhampton from the back of the city’s airport.

The Morning Bulletin requested information from the Department of Transport and Main Roads about whether or not the fire caused damage to the road which required emergency repairs, but no response had arrived at time of publication.