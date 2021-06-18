Truck fire shuts down CQ highway for two hours

The Gregory Highway was closed for about two hours on Thursday night after a truck caught fire about 20kms outside Clermont towards Capella.

Emergency services were called to the incident about 6.30pm.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, three crews attended and reported the truck was well alight.

The spokeswoman said the fire was extinguished at 7.20pm, with crews dampening down the scene at 7.40pm and the highway opening to one lane of traffic.

Police were on scene conducting traffic control, with all lanes of the highway reportedly reopening to traffic at 8.20pm.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the fire was reportedly caused by a mechanical fault.

The spokesman said the driver was reportedly out of the vehicle when emergency service arrived on scene.

