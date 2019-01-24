Menu
The truck caught fire near the Madura roadhouse. PHOTO: ABC
Truck full of donated hay catches fire

Kate Dodd
24th Jan 2019 1:35 PM | Updated: 2:01 PM

A ROAD train driver, who was carrying bales of hay to drought-striken New South Wales farmers, has escaped uninjured after the truck he was driving caught on fire. 

He was driving through the Nullabor along with a convoy of nearly 50 other trucks carrying 3000 bales of donated hay and fodder when the truck caught fire west of the Madura roadhouse on the Eyre Highway, according to the ABC

The fire comes while the area indures extreme heata of up to 49C. 

Convoy organier Sam Starcevich told ABC that it wasn't known why the vehicle caught on fire.

He said the driver, who was devastated he wouldn't be able to deliver the hay, noticed the trailer or the hay behind the cab had caught fire when he had pulled up to have a break. 

The convoy is headed for the Cobar region of New South Wales and is due to arrive on Australia Day. 

