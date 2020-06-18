Menu
Man injured as truck hits parked car on CQ highway

Jack Evans
18th Jun 2020 6:53 AM | Updated: 7:33 AM
UPDATE: The Department of Transport and Main Roads is warning motorist travelling between Coppabella and Nebo to expect lane closures and delays after a truck hit a parked car earlier this morning.  

UPDATE: Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed Paramedics and Rescue Helicopter are treating one male patient for leg injuries following a truck and vehicle crash on the Peak Downs Highway at 4.54am.

INITIAL: One patient in a serious condition is being treated at the scene of a vehicle and truck crash on the Peak Downs Highway at 4.54am.

The incident happened in the Strathfield area between Nebo and Coppabella.

The RACQ Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene.

A statement said a truck collided with a parked car and that westbound traffic is backed up.

More to come.

peak downs highway crash queensland ambulance racq rescue helicopter
