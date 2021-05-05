Menu
A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a truck on one of Melbourne’s busiest traffic corridors.
News

Truck hits pedestrian in horror scene

by Anthony Piovesan
5th May 2021 1:23 PM

A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a truck on a busy Melbourne freeway corridor.

The collision happened city bound about 9.40am on Wednesday on the Western Ring Road in Sunshine West.

A man, believed to be aged in his 20s, was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition with upper and lower body injuries.

The truck driver stopped and spoke with police at the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined.

All lanes were closed on the Ring Road heading towards Altona but were reopened just after 11am.

"Delays persist in the area; however, we expect them to ease quickly," the Department of Transport said in a statement.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or had information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

