Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A truck ran off the Bruce Highway south of Maryborough sometime after lunch today, according to witnesses. Picture: Jakee-Dee Broad/Facebook
A truck ran off the Bruce Highway south of Maryborough sometime after lunch today, according to witnesses. Picture: Jakee-Dee Broad/Facebook
News

Truck jackknifes across Bruce Hwy, causes traffic mayhem

Lacee Froeschl
7th Jan 2021 4:30 PM | Updated: 8th Jan 2021 12:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Witnesses have reported traffic has finally cleared up on the Bruce Highway just south of Maryborough after a truck reportedly drove into a ditch sometime after lunch.

A photo posted to social media shows the trailer of a truck jackknifed across the road and the front down an embankment.

The incident is believed to have occurred just over the hill from the Puma fuel station on the Bruce Highway between Maryborough and Tiaro.

A truck went off the Bruce Highway and into an embankment south of Maryborough sometime after lunch today. Picture: Malinda Dakin/Facebook
A truck went off the Bruce Highway and into an embankment south of Maryborough sometime after lunch today. Picture: Malinda Dakin/Facebook

However, Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service spokesmen said it seemed nothing had been reported to them and was unsure if police crews attended.

More witnesses reported traffic used five-mile road to avoid the congestion.

It comes as police and ambulance crews were called to a car rollover on Nissan St, Urraween at 1.30pm.

bruce highway crash maryborough car crash truck crashes
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        McCamley talks business, finance and crime

        Premium Content McCamley talks business, finance and crime

        Council News The mayoral candidate does not want to see Rockhampton left behind.

        • 8th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
        Drug dealer’s daughter racks up large criminal record

        Premium Content Drug dealer’s daughter racks up large criminal record

        Crime She grew up with her heroin addicted and drug dealing mother and ended up addicted...

        Kirkland: Answer to rates woes is ‘realistic’ budgeting

        Premium Content Kirkland: Answer to rates woes is ‘realistic’ budgeting

        Council News Donna Kirkland said promising to freeze rates would be irresponsible.

        BREAKING: CQ travellers to COVID hotspots must isolate

        Premium Content BREAKING: CQ travellers to COVID hotspots must isolate

        News MP reveals CQ residents who’ve travelled to Brisbane must go into quarantine for...