Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Truck loses load on Pacific Highway

Bill North
by
14th Nov 2018 3:35 PM
A truck lost its load impacting southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton on Wednesday afternoon, 14th November.
A truck lost its load impacting southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton on Wednesday afternoon, 14th November.

A TRUCK has lost its load impacting southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton.

It appears the Core Logistics trailer was dislodged from a truck upon entering the highway from the BP Tornik service station.

"It looks like the trailer has come off as he's turned out of the roadhouse," a passer by told The Daily Examiner at about 4.20pm today.

"Cars are still driving around it, but there are no police on scene yet to divert traffic."

At 4.36pm Live Traffic NSW reported that RMS and emergency services personnel are attending the incident near Duncans Rd, Clarenza, and advised motorists to reduce speed and exercise caution.

 

A truck lost its load impacting southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton on Wednesday afternoon, 14th November.
A truck lost its load impacting southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton on Wednesday afternoon, 14th November.
pacific highway south grafton traffic disruption truck incident
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Punjabi Indian restaurant owner's grocery saga with Coles

    premium_icon Punjabi Indian restaurant owner's grocery saga with Coles

    Crime A ROCKHAMPTON Indian restaurant owner told police he didn't think it was wrong to take about $150 of groceries from Coles

    • 15th Nov 2018 4:00 AM
    Hostel manager stole rent money and lost it all on pokies

    premium_icon Hostel manager stole rent money and lost it all on pokies

    Crime She stole two lots of cash - the second to win back the first

    • 15th Nov 2018 3:00 AM
    Community mourns tragic passing of Rocky teen Bailey Jensen

    premium_icon Community mourns tragic passing of Rocky teen Bailey Jensen

    Health He bravely battled brain cancer instead of going to high school.

    Rapist back on street under strict conditions after breaches

    premium_icon Rapist back on street under strict conditions after breaches

    Crime PETER Scott Griffin released again after five stints behind bars

    Local Partners