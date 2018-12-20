Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truck roll-over in Somerset town brings down power lines

Dominic Elsome
by
20th Dec 2018 11:14 AM | Updated: 11:50 AM

UPDATE: A patient has been transported to Ipswich hospital after an earlier crash in a Somerset town. 

The patient was in a stable condition after a truck reportedly rolled and knocked over a power pole on Cloake Street, Coominya at about 10.37am. 

Energex confirmed the crash had brought down power lines, and crews were on-scene working to resolve the issue as fast as possible. 

EARLIER: Emergency services are responding to a reports of a truck roll-over in a Somerset town earlier this morning.

The incident occurred at about 10.37am in Coominya, when a truck reportedly rolled and knocked over a power pole on Cloake Street.

Paramedics are on scene and assessing one patient.

A spokesperson confirmed the patient was not entrapped in the vehicle.

More to come.

cloake street coominya crash queensland ambulance service roll over somerset truck
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    You won't believe what police found in grog smuggler's car

    premium_icon You won't believe what police found in grog smuggler's car

    Crime Marlene Rose Henry and her load of contraband were headed to a funeral at Woorabinda.

    Adani hits back at activist calls for insurance boycott

    premium_icon Adani hits back at activist calls for insurance boycott

    Environment "The fact is that coal underpins the high quality of life we enjoy”

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Local Partners