EMERGENCY services are responding to a truck rollover at a Central Queensland mine.

The location of the rollover. Contributed

The accident happened at 12.15pm on Biloela Callide Rd near Biloela.

It is believed a water truck is over turned at the Callide Mine and a 40-year-old man may be injured.

Queensland Fire and Emergency services back-up is coming from Moura and Wowan.